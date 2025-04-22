Hadera shark attack | Police: Remains found in search area

שרידי אדם אותרו בזירת החיפושים ליד חדרה דוברות כבאות והצלה

Lehava Unit divers located remains and findings on Tuesday in the area off the coast of Hadera, where a diver was attacked by a shark a day earlier. The remains will be sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for examination.

At the same time, crews continue to search for additional findings in the mouth of the Hadera River with the participation of Navy and Maritime Police boats as well as divers with dedicated equipment.

The Hadera, Michmoret, Beit Yanai, and Neurim beaches remain closed until further notice.

The missing person is a married father of four in his 40s from Petah Tikva. On his way home from work in the north, he stopped to go fishing in the mouth of the Hadera River. His identity was learned when his belongings and truck were found on the beach.

In footage from the scene published yesterday, a witness can be heard shouting, "There is someone here with a shark, screaming for help, try to save him."

A witness told Channel 12: "I saw the diver in deep water. He shouted 'They bit me, they bit me', and waved his arms in the air. After a few minutes, sharks bit him and he disappeared."