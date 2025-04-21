A diver was reportedly bitten by a shark off the coast of a beach in Hadera today (Monday).

A video from the scene appears to show a person struggling against the shark. In a recording, someone can be heard stating, "There is someone here with a shark, screaming for help, try to save him."

The police said that officers from the Hadera station arrived at the beach following reports from citizens who claimed to have seen a shark attacking a person in the water. The police statement emphasized that no person with injuries from a shark attack has yet been found.

The Hadera Municipality's Beaches Department said following reports of the incident that "we have launched a search operation with jet skis to locate the diver and will continue to update as developments happen. We call on the public traveling in the area to avoid entering the water and coming into contact with the sharks."