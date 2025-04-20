The IDF has killed Hussein Ali Nasr, who served as deputy head of Hezbollah’s Unit 4400 and smuggled weapons and funds to Hezbollah.

The smuggling was intended to rebuild Hezbollah's military capabilities. As part of this effort, he collaborated with Iranian operatives to facilitate the transfer of weapons and funds into Lebanon, including through the Beirut International Airport.

Nasr maintained contact with employees of the airport who secretly operate for Hezbollah and assist with smuggling operations. In addition, he promoted and led weapons procurement deals with smugglers along the Syria-Lebanon border. Moreover, he oversaw the terrorist organizations' reinforcement and military build-up process.

During the Swords of Iron war, and as part of operation Northern Arrows, the IDF has repeatedly bombed Unit 4400's ongoing activities and the weapons smuggling routes.

Furthermore, the commander of Unit 4400 Muhammad Ja’far Qasir was eliminated along with his deputy Ali Hassan Gharib.