Rabbi Meir Mazuz, Dean of the Kisse Rahamim Yeshiva, recently called on Jews in the Diaspora to leave Europe and immigrate to Israel, following violent protests against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Amsterdam last week and rising antisemitism throughout Europe.

"Amsterdam – the most central city, where Jews go out at night and are attacked. They are subjected to terror," Rabbi Mazuz said at the beginning of his weekly shiur, referring to the violent protests in Amsterdam, Netherlands, last weekend.

The Rabbi called on all Jews living in Europe saying: "It is forbidden to live in Europe. It is forbidden to live in France, and in Brussels. Perhaps for now one can live in the USA, perhaps." The rabbi conditioned his words.

"Even this is not out of the goodness of the Americans' hearts, but rather because God has placed a person who is naturally good and wants to do good as their leader. And exactly because of this, they attack us to destroy us."

"We have no choice but to return to our roots," said Rabbi Meir Mazuz, he added and called for unity among the different sectors of the Jewish population.

"We must return to the land of Israel and stop hating one another. Stop! What will remain for you here? What good is it for our people when the right and the left are fighting against each other? Why? Why not behave like human beings? First and foremost, a person should be a human being," he concluded.