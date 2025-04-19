Eli Feldstein, accused of leaking classified information and suspected in the case linking the Prime Minister's Office to Qatar, strongly rejects the statements of the Prime Minister's Office spokesperson Omer Dostri in an interview on Channel 12.

Dostri claimed that he did not work with Feldstein at any stage: "As the Prime Minister's spokesperson, I can say that I am with Netanyahu in discussions and have never worked with him Feldstein and have never seen him in a security discussion — I have been in this position for nine months." He added that Feldstein "worked for a few months in the office of the Chief of Staff, failed the security clearance and left. He continued to brief on his own accord, and was not an office worker."

Feldstein's attorneys rejected the claims made by Netanyahu's spokesperson. "All of Feldstein's activities on military and diplomatic issues, without exception, until the day of his arrest, were conducted for the Prime Minister and under the guidance of the authorized officials in the office," they stated. "The claim by the Prime Minister's political spokesperson that Feldstein did not engage in spokesperson duties for and on behalf of the Prime Minister in the six months leading up to his arrest is false and contradicted by mountains of objective evidence. This evidence includes the instructions Feldstein received from his superiors in the Prime Minister's office during that time to perform spokesperson actions, which are documented in thousands of text messages that are in the police's possession, and include Feldstein's frequent presence in the office during that period, which is also documented," said the lawyers.

According to the indictment, in June 2024, Feldstein received classified information from Ari Rosenfeld, against the information security protocols of the IDF, which was obtained through a secret intelligence source. Knowing that this was highly confidential information, Feldstein transferred it to an Israeli journalist to create social influence on the Israeli public regarding the struggle to release Israeli captives in the Gaza Strip. The information was censored by the military censor, and the censorship notification was conveyed to Feldstein. In order for the information to be published nonetheless, Feldstein transferred it, via Israel Einhorn, for publication in the German newspaper Bild.