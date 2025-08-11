Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram has signed procurement contracts with Elbit Systems for Israeli-produced aerial munitions destined for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The deal is valued at approximately $260 million (NIS 900 million). Manufacturing will take place at Elbit's domestic facilities, which employ thousands of workers who have been operating at surge capacity since the start of the Swords of Iron War to meet Ministry demands.

This procurement initiative forms a key component of the Ministry's strategic approach to strengthening Israel's defense manufacturing capabilities, incorporating operational lessons learned while ensuring full support for IDF requirements in both ongoing operations and future defense planning over the next decade.

IMOD Director General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram shared: “The vital partnership between the Ministry, the IDF, and our defense industries is a significant force multiplier in our capability development processes and ensures domestic procurement capacity during challenging times. We must look ahead, accelerate production rates, and expedite development of next-generation combat systems to maintain the IDF’s qualitative military edge in the region.”

Elbit Systems President and CEO Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis added: “We continue supporting the Israel Ministry of Defense with advanced solutions that enhance the operational readiness of the Israel Defense Forces. These new contracts underscore our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies that meet the evolving needs of Israel’s defense forces. These newly developed products join Elbit Systems' growing portfolio of cutting-edge solutions, and I believe they will attract interest from armies around the world, given their relevance to emerging operational needs.”