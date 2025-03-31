Yonatan Urich, an adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and former adviser Eli Feldstein will remain in custody following their interrogations earlier today (Monday).

The two are expected to be brought tomorrow (Tuesday) for a hearing on a further extension of their detention at the Rishon LeZion Magistrate's Court.

Urich and Feldstein were arrested earlier in the day for questioning. Due to the arrests, Prime Minister Netanyahu's lawyer, Amit Hadad, left the hearing in the District Court in the prime minister's court case.

At the same time, a journalist was detained for questioning on suspicion of mediating between Feldstein and businessman Gil Birger, from whom he allegedly received money originating in Qatar. Urich and Feldstein had already been detained twelve days ago for interrogation. The two have now been arrested and are expected to undergo additional questioning with warning.

Two weeks ago, Kan Reshet Bet exposed recordings of businessman Gil Birger, in which he said that he had served as a conduit to transfer money from Qatar to Eli Feldstein, who was employed by the Prime Minister's Office.

The Israeli businessman said that the money was transferred this way for tax reasons, and stressed that he himself did not know Feldstein at all.

Feldstein confirmed this and his attorneys said that the money he received from Birger was for strategy and communications services he provided to Netanyahu's office, and not to the Qatari government.

"This was a temporary and partial solution by officials in the Prime Minister's Office to the difficulty that arose in paying Feldstein's salary from the PMO’s coffers, without any impact on the identity of the recipient of the service, the Prime Minister. To the extent that there is a connection between the businessman in question and other parties, including Qatar, this was not presented to Feldstein and was not known to him," the lawyers said.