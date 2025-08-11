Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich continued on Monday to criticize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in light of his dissatisfaction with the cabinet's decision to take over Gaza.

"It could be that Netanyahu can't stand the domestic and international pressure and make a correct decision. The Prime Minister makes the decisions, and after 22 months of following him and backing him, unfortunately, the decision he made does not lead us to victory. You can't take the military, put it in this offensive, which could have a heavy price, and then stop in the middle," Smotrich stated in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet.

He added, "The proposal is meant to put pressure on Hamas and bring it back to the negotiating table to again go to a partial deal which would abandon half of the hostages and stop the war again. We have a diplomatic hourglass—international pressure on us is mounting, and even the very friendly US administration is beginning to lose patience.”

The minister recounted the discussions leading to the cabinet's decision: "We had clear plans where this was going, and the Prime Minister made a 180-degree about face. He didn't manage to get the military to take responsibility for the humanitarian zone.

"My plan was that large territories in Gaza would remain under our control and sovereignty, we could even settle it, since that is the only way to ensure security. That is not the Prime Minister's plan, I am aware of this, but in my opinion, now is not the time for that debate," he added.

Asked why he does not resign from the government, he answered: "The train has derailed, but I'm staying on it since I believe we could change direction. I am trying to divert the agenda to discuss whether we're going to win or just stammer."