The Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), General (* * * *) Michael Erik Kurilla, concluded his position this past weekend.

As part of the conclusion of his position, General Kurilla visited Israel a few weeks ago as the official guest of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir.

Zamir expressed to General Kurilla his great appreciation for the joint work, and for his significant contribution to the IDF in recent years. He also emphasized his appreciation for the assistance of the United States military throughout the “Swords of Iron” War and for the cooperation between the militaries during Operation “Rising Lion,” which led to significant achievements.

"The IDF views its relationship with the United States military to be strategically important, providing an operational advantage in the Middle East," the IDF stressed in a statement.

Zamir added: "You are a true friend of Israel. Your leadership in advancing joint operations has not only strengthened the bond between our two nations and led to a lasting personal friendship, but also laid the foundation for a safer and more secure future for our children and grandchildren."

"Over the past three years as the commander of CENTCOM, and from the beginning of the ‘Swords of Iron’ war through to operation ‘Rising Lion’, you have advanced American military support for Israel and reinforced regional cooperation. Your direct involvement has significantly enhanced Israel’s security and regional stability."