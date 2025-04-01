Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aides, Yonatan Urich and Eli Feldstein, will be brought before the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, which will discuss the extension of their police custody in the Qatar-Gate affair.

The police are expected to request that their custody be extended by nine days so interrogations can continue after the two were arrested and interrogated on Monday.

Investigators from the Lahav 433 police investigations unit arrested Urich and Feldstein on charges of connections with a foreign agent, bribery, breach of trust, and tax offenses.

In connection with the affair, a journalist and a businessman were arrested and later released to five days of house arrest. Prime Minister Netanyahu testified to investigators in his office but was not interrogated under caution.