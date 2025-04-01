Former ISA Director and current Minister of Agriculture Avi Dichter spoke about the "Qatar-Gate" affair in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet as well as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to back down from his appointment of Eli Sharvit as ISA Director.

"The fact that these are people in the cockpit is worrying and disturbing. The Prime Minister's people should not be dealing with Qatar, and they shouldn't have an interation with Qatar, except for those involved in the hostage negotiations," Dichter stated.

He further stated that Qatar is not considered an enemy state, but it is not friendly either. "It's hard to know what their intentions were, if the operation was intelligence or commercial."

Regarding Netanyahu's statements that Urich and Feldstien, his two aids who are under investigation, are being "held hostage" by the justice system, Dichter stated: "I don't know of a situation where the police do any job other than a professional one. I don't know of a situation where the ISA does political work, G-d forbid. If it turns out that there was defense activity by a Qatari intelligence body, the story will get a lot more complex."

Regarding the Prime Minister's decision not to appoint Eli Sharvit as ISA Director less than a day after the appointment, Dichter stated: "I'm not well versed on the details and I can't answer instead of the Prime Minister about what the reason was. There were reports about protests and things he said against the American administration.

"I don't think that in this case the reason for the withdrawal of the appointment was a (anti-government) protest on Kaplan [Street]. I don't think that someone who protests the government is invalid from serving in a government position."