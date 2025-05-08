In a dramatic late-night development, Jonathan Urich, a senior advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was re-arrested just hours before he was due to be released from house arrest. The move comes amid growing tensions and scrutiny in the unfolding Qatargate scandal.

Urich had been under investigation and was interrogated again on Wednesday, only to be unexpectedly detained by police around midnight Thursday. His wife, who had arrived to pick him up with their infant daughter, was informed after hours of delay that Urich would not be released as planned.

According to sources close to Urich, no new evidence or developments emerged during the recent interrogation, raising concerns that police are prolonging the detention without legal justification. The Israel Police have not issued a public comment.

Adding another layer to the investigation, i24 reported that a former Mossad agent has also been arrested in connection to the case, which allegedly probes links between officials in the Prime Minister’s Office and the Qatari government. The Mossad is considered convert the direct control of the Prime Minister's office

Yesterday, Eli Feldstein, former military spokesperson for the Prime Minister, was also questioned. Both Feldstein and Urich are considered central figures in the Qatargate probe.

Just two weeks ago, Magistrate’s Court President Judge Menachem Mizrahi had rejected a police request to extend the house arrest of the two advisors. In his ruling, he criticized the police’s inconsistent treatment of suspects and noted that neither Urich nor Feldstein had breached release conditions or obstructed the investigation.

“The court finds no basis for continued house arrest,” Mizrahi stated, questioning why other suspects in the case had not been similarly detained.

A court hearing is expected later today to determine whether Urich’s detention will be extended further.