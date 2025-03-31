Dr.Salem AlKetbi is a UAE political analyst and former Federal National Council candidate

News reports often talk about assassinations of terror leaders in the Middle East. Is targeting these leaders a useful way to fight groups like Hamas and the Houthis? Yes, it is.

This strategy is a key part of any full counterterrorism plan. It has worked many times by taking out the planners of terror attacks and the military leaders who carry them out against civilians and global interests.

The Arab region and the world face huge security threats from terror groups who use civilians as shields, attack international shipping, and threaten the whole region’s stability. On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking over 200 hostages. The Houthis keep attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea. These actions show that such groups are a serious danger that needs a strong response.

Data shows that targeted assassinations work when done carefully and paired with strikes on terror infrastructure. This weakens their abilities and leadership. For example, targeting Hamas leaders like Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh has caused chaos in the group and hurt its ability to launch attacks.

But can this strategy alone stop terrorism? What does it need to work best?

Recent operations against Hamas leaders have greatly weakened the group. Killing Yahya Sinwar was a big operational and symbolic win for Israeli forces. Former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called him a ruthless terror who never stopped his terrorism and was responsible for the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

Targeting military leaders like Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas’s military wing, and Ismail Haniyeh, head of its political office, has also disrupted the group’s planning and actions.

To work best, targeted assassinations must be part of a bigger plan. This plan should hit not just top leaders but also mid-level and field commanders. These people are the backbone of terror groups. Focusing only on top leaders lets new ones take over. Hitting all levels weakens the whole structure.

For Hamas, this meant targeting political leaders like Ismail Haniyeh, military commanders like Mohammed Deif, and field leaders in the Qassam Brigades. For the Houthis, it means targeting Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, members of the Supreme Political Council, and leaders of military and security units.

Assassinations must also work with military strikes on terror infrastructure. This includes weapons storage, training centers, operations rooms, and communication networks. Combining these efforts removes leaders and destroys the tools they need to operate.

Recent Israeli strikes in Gaza show this approach. They hit Hamas leaders while destroying tunnels and military sites. US and Israeli strikes on the Houthis targeted military bases, weapons depots, and ports used to bring in oil and Iranian weapons.

Targeted assassinations will not fully succeed without cutting off supplies and funding. Iran gives major financial and military support to Hamas and the Houthis. This helps them keep going despite losses. A full strategy must include tough economic sanctions on countries and groups that back terrorism. It should also track suspicious money transfers, stop weapons shipments, and block other funding like smuggling and crime.

Targeting terror leaders is not just a small tactic—it is a must. These groups ignore human values, attack civilians, and threaten regional and global security. Keeping up and strengthening this strategy, tailored to each group, is the best way to protect civilians, keep trade flowing, and bring security and stability to the region.

Counterterrorism is a long fight. It takes patience, effort, and resolve. Every success against a terror leader is a step toward freeing the region from terrorism and building a safer, more stable future for everyone.