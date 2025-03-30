President Isaac Herzog today, Sunday, met with Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. The President invited to join him for the meeting, Dimitrios and Urania Karussis, two leading Greek medical experts who have made their home in Israel – and whose son, Ionas “Yona” Karussis, a young architecture student, was murdered when Palestinian terrorists opened fire on innocent civilians in the mixed Arab-Jewish neighbourhood of Jaffa in October 2024. Prime Minister Mitsotakis told the President that there were plans to launch an academic scholarship program in Ionas's memory.

Ahead of the meeting, President Herzog and Prime Minister Mitsotakis made brief statements to the media.

President Herzog stated: “Prime Minister Mitsotakis, you're a dear friend of mine and of the State of Israel, and I want to welcome you on this very important visit. You are coming to Israel when we are inundated with worry and pain about our hostages in Gaza – dozens and dozens of Israelis and non-Israelis who are there in the dungeons of Gaza, alive and dead, victims of barbaric treatment. We are getting very disturbing reports about their medical situations, and of course, Hamas’s cruel behaviour has been tormenting families and the entire nation. This is the highest priority of our nation, and as we've discussed there are ways nations can support and help. It has to be clear, in the family of nations this is something that's totally unacceptable, and that is why we are now pursuing military operations in order to get back our hostages.”

He added, “We sincerely hope that today, when it is Eid al Fitr, the celebration of Muslim citizens here, and Muslims in the region, and all over the world – it is the time to release them all as a token of the blessing of this holiday, and of course, something which is a moral obligation.”

The President continued, “Thank you for being supportive and being with us in this incredible partnership between Greece and Israel, which is embodied also in another tragedy of the Karussis family, whose son Yona, Ionas, was killed in a terrible terror attack in Jaffa. A beautiful boy. Their lives have been intertwined between Israel and Greece for decades already, and I want to thank you for speaking and meeting the parents of Yona. We are very moved that both of you are here, hoping that his memory will be a blessing for all of us, and hoping that terror will never reign in the region which is tormented with terror. Thank you very much.”

Prime Minister Mitsotakis thanked the President and said: “Thank you, Mr. President, for this very warm welcome and for honoring me with your friendship. You know how much value we place in the strategic partnership between Greece and Israel. I come to Israel once more in very difficult and turbulent times. Let me add my voice to those who call for the immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages. But let me also add my voice to those who express a sincere hope that as quickly as possible there will be a new ceasefire in Gaza, and finally a framework that will allow us all to think about the day after.”

He added, “Let me also again express my heartfelt sympathy, and on behalf of all the Greek people, my condolences to the parents of Ionas. I had the opportunity to meet them in Athens, and we will be very pleased very soon to announce a scholarship program honoring Ionas to bring young students who want to study in Israel. Thank you for the very warm welcome and I'm looking forward to the discussions.”