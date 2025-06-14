Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday sent a message to the international community, urging the free world to stand behind Israel in its quest to eliminate the threat of a nuclear Iran - a move which benefits the entire world.

"For decades, the Iranian Ayatollah regime has worked relentlessly on a calculated plan with one primary goal: to destroy the State of Israel," Herzog began. "The only nation-state of the Jewish people. Their empire of evil took every effort to spread global and regional terror with its proxies, incite antisemitism, and above all, develop nuclear weapons. These are not just threats to our nation, but to the very fabric of peace and security in the Middle East and the world."

"Iran’s ultimate objective is clear: to annihilate Israel.

"We must recognize the grave reality that nuclear weapons in the hands of a murderous ideology pose a clear and immediate threat to the very existence of the State of Israel and regional peace.

"The international community, understanding this peril, has made it clear time and again—through a series of resolutions—that Iran must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

"The world has been united in the belief that nuclear weapons in the hands of such a regime cannot be tolerated."

He continued, "In Israel, successive governments have rightly declared that nuclear weapons in the hands of our enemies present a clear and existential threat to our nation. And they have acted with resolve, in every way possible, to remove this threat."

"We are now at a historic crossroads — not only for Israel but for the entire Middle East. On one hand, the threat of terrorist jihad that seeks to dominate the region, whilst on the other, there is the vision of partnership, and hope for a better future and peace for what I call the 'day after.'

"This is not just our struggle. This is the struggle of all who seek peace, stability, and a hopeful future in the Middle East.

I want to express my deep gratitude to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, for his steadfast friendship and unwavering support for Israel. I also thank the countries and leaders who made clear their support of Israel's right to defend itself.

"On Monday, leaders of the free world will gather in Canada for the G7 Summit. I have spoken with many of them, and I once again call on them to unequivocally stand with Israel in this critical moment.

"The path ahead will not be easy, I have no doubt however in my mind, of the immense resilience of the Israeli people and our brothers and sisters in the Jewish communities around the world.

"We will continue to face challenges head-on, knowing that once again, good will triumph over evil, and light will prevail over darkness."