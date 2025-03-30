Over the past week, troops of the 810th Brigade, under the command of the 210th Division, operated in new areas on the peak of the Syrian Hermon with the goal of neutralizing threats and confiscating enemy equipment in the area.

During the operation, troops from the 810th Brigade and the Yahalom Unit, located military infrastructure, including military equipment and an explosive device weighing dozens of kilograms.

"IDF troops will continue to operate against terrorist infrastructure on the peak of the Hermon to protect the security of Israeli citizens and the residents of the Golan Heights," the military stated.

credit: דובר צה"ל

