Daylight Saving Time went into effect in Israel early Friday morning. At 2:00 a.m., clocks were moved forward one hour, making he time 3:00 a.m.

Standard Time (Winter Time) will return on Saturday night, October 26, 2025.

Even though Israeli citizens will sleep one hour less on Friday, extended hours of daylight are expected, with sunset occurring around 7:00 p.m..

The transition to Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time in Israel is carried out according to the Time Determination Law which was legislated in 2013.

Daylight Saving Time in Israel always begins on the night between Thursday and Friday before the last Sunday of March at 2:00 a.m., and lasts until the last Sunday of October at 2:00 a.m.