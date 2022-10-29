Israel will move its clocks back one hour during the night between Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30.

At 2:00a.m. on Sunday morning, Israel's clocks will move one hour back, to read 1:00a.m., ending the country's Daylight Saving Time for 2022.

On most cell phones, switching clocks will be done automatically. If your device has not switched to Daylight Saving Time, you will need to switch it manually, as follows: In the Settings menu, click on "Date & Time" and turn off the automatic date and time option.

Next, select the appropriate time zone and manually set the time and date.

Israel will move its clocks forward again during the night between March 23 and March 24, 2023.