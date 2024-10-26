Changing the clock
Changing the clockiStock

Israel will end daylight saving time early on Sunday morning, moving the clocks back one hour, from 2:00 a.m. Sunday to 1:00 a.m.

The "winter time" will last until March 28, 2025, when Israel will begin daylight saving time again.

On most cell phones, switching clocks is done automatically. If your device has not switched from Daylight Saving Time, you will need to switch it manually, as follows: In the Settings menu, click on "Date & Time" and turn off the automatic date and time option.

Next, select the appropriate time zone and manually set the time and date.