Troops of the 14th Brigade, under the command of the Gaza Division and guided by the Intelligence Directorate and the ISA, have been operating in recent days in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah, after completing the encirclement of the area in just four hours.

During the operations, dozens of terrorists were eliminated, and suspects were taken for interrogations in Israel by Unit 504.

Additionally, the forces located mortars in a Hamas infrastructure site that used to serve as the al-Fadallah School. A rocket launcher with 25 barrels was found in the area as well.