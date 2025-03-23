Rabbi Arié Engelberg, Rabbi of Orléans in France, was violently attacked on Saturday in front of his nine-year-old son, as the two were returning from the synagogue.

The assault occurred as the attacker came towards them, and punched and kicked Rabbi Engelberg. He also bit the Rabbi on the shoulder until a passerby intervened, causing the assailant to flee the scene.

After the incident, a complaint was filed with the police, and last night the assailant, a 16-year-old male with no criminal record, was arrested. He was taken into custody pending a hearing in his case.

The district attorney's office announced that an official investigation had been opened against the attacker, on suspicion of "deliberate violence due to the religious affiliation of the victim."

Serge Grouard, former mayor of Orléans, condemned the attack, saying it was "a significant attack on the values of our republic."

"France cannot become a site of foreign tensions that fuel violence and antisemitism as well as threatening our citizens," he added.