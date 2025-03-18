Red Alert sirens were activated this evening (Tuesday) in several areas in southern Israel due to a projectile that was launched at Israel from Yemen.

The IDF stated, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central and southern Negev, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

Sirens were heard in Be'er Sheva, Dimona, Yeruham, Nevatim, Segev Shalom, Tel Sheva, and more localities.

This is the first time in two months that an enemy attack activated sirens in the Negev.

Yesterday (Monday), Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi sent a threatening message to Israel following US President Donald Trump's latest warning against both the Houthis and their Iranian masters.

"The naval blockade of Israel is a first step. If the hunger in Gaza increases, we cannot wait and see that our position remains at this level. If the situation requires it, we will not hesitate to take greater action," he said.