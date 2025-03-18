The Otzma Yehudit party praised the wave of airstrikes in Gaza overnight.

"We welcome the return of the State of Israel, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to intense fighting. As we said when we parted ways: Israel must return to fighting in Gaza: this is the right, moral, ethical, and most justified step to destroy the terrorist organization Hamas and bring back our hostages - we must not accept the existence of Hamas, and it is essential to dismantle it," the party declared.

The resumption of the war satisfies one of the conditions under which Itamar Ben-Gvir had claimed his party would return to the government. The other options he presented to Prime Minister Netanyahu to win back Otzma Yehudit's support were ending humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza and encouraging the voluntary emmigration of Gazans.