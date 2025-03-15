Syrian rebel leader Al-Julani has ordered the establishment of a commission of inquiry following the bloody events, in which over a thousand people were killed in Syria, mainly in the Alawite minority area in the west of the country.

In the mandate letter, it was noted that the decision to establish an "independent national investigation committee" was made based on the supreme national interest and the commitment to achieve domestic peace and uncover the truth.

The composition of the committee includes 5 judges, a lawyer, and a brigadier general, and its tasks are to uncover the causes and circumstances that led to the events, investigate the violations committed against civilians and determine those responsible for them, and investigate the attacks carried out against state institutions, security personnel, and the military, and determine those responsible for them.

All relevant state institutions were instructed to cooperate with the committee for the success of its mission, and the committee was authorized to seek assistance from any entity it deems appropriate, and to submit the final report for Al-Julani's consideration within thirty days of its establishment.