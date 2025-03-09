A Palestinian man with a history of militant activity has entered the United Kingdom via a small boat across the English Channel, raising security concerns among officials. Identified as Abu Wadee, the Daily Mail reported that the migrant was seen celebrating his arrival, declaring, "Thank God, we arrived in Britain." However, investigations reveal he has a disturbing past linked to extremism and antisemitic rhetoric.

Wadee, believed to be in his mid-thirties and originally from Khan Yunis in Gaza, has a documented history of calling for violence against Jews. Social media posts and videos show him wielding firearms, chanting extremist slogans, and associating with militant groups. One video from September 2023 captures him calling for the total destruction of Jewish people, stating, "Allah, kill them one by one, and don’t leave a single one."

His connections reportedly include the ‘Tyre-Burning Unit,’ a Palestinian extremist group known for violent confrontations with Israeli forces. The group has been involved in firebombing and launching incendiary devices into Israeli territory. In a 2018 interview, Wadee boasted about setting fires in Israel using kites, emphasizing how such low-cost tactics inflicted damage.

Additional photos from his Facebook profile depict him with high-powered rifles, including AK-47s, and posing alongside masked gunmen and an artillery shell dedicated to fallen militants. Analysts from Acume Forensic, a digital analysis firm, confirmed that images of him with firearms match those of the migrant recently intercepted in the English Channel.

Security officials and politicians are demanding immediate action. Robert Jenrick, former immigration minister, warned, "Abu Wadee is clearly a threat to the British people… He needs to be deported immediately." Former military intelligence officer Colonel Philip Ingram called for Wadee’s arrest, stating, "If he is here, there are likely to be more. This is one of the most worrying reports I have seen in a long time."

The revelations intensify pressure on the UK government, particularly Prime Minister Keir Starmer, to address the ongoing migrant crisis. Over 1,600 people arrived by small boats last week alone, and the Home Office has admitted losing track of thousands who entered the country illegally. Kent Police stated they were unaware of any arrests linked to Wadee, while the Home Office declined to confirm whether they were monitoring him.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism has also voiced alarm, citing his extremist rhetoric and alleged attendance at a conference addressed by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. A spokesperson from the organization stressed, "This man poses a threat to public security. Someone who has prayed for the slaughter of all Jews must not be at large in this country."

Wadee’s journey to the UK appears meticulously documented on social media. His TikTok videos, amassing millions of views, show his travels through Brussels and Paris before boarding a dinghy in the English Channel. A friend recently shared an image of Wadee seemingly relaxing in an urban setting with the caption, "A thousand ‘thank Gods’ for Abu Wadee being safe. You have brightened up Britain."

The UK government remains under mounting scrutiny over its handling of immigration and border security. While refusing to comment on individual cases, officials assured the public that national security remains a priority. However, concerns persist over the possibility of other individuals with extremist backgrounds entering the country undetected.