The infamous Bob Vylan death chants at the Glastonbury Festival were followed by the worst day for antisemitic incidents in the United Kingdom so far this year, according to a report on antisemitism in the first half of the year published by the Community Security Trust.

According to Jewish News, 26 antisemitic incidents were recorded on June 29, the day after Vylan's performance, in which the singer led the crowd in chants of “Death to the IDF” and “Free Palestine," by far the highest single-day total in the first half of 2025.

The spike in antisemitic incidents that followed Vylan's June 28 performance helped make June the month with the highest number of antisemitic incidents overall with 326, the Jewish Chronicle reported. The 12-Day War between Israel and Iran was also cited as a reason for the rise in antisemitic incidents in June compared to previous months.

In all, 1,521 antisemitic incidents were recorded from January through June, a drop of about 25% from the record highs reached during the same period in 2024, when over 2,000 antisemitic incidents were recorded. Antisemitic incidents remain much higher than in 2023 before the October 7 massacre, when a comparatively small number of 965 antisemitic incidents were recorded in the first half of the year.

Every month since the October 7 massacre has seen at least 200 antisemitic incidents, including throughout the first half of 2025.

76 antisemitic assaults were committed in the first half of 2025, including three incidents that were classified as acts of "extreme violence." 74 antisemitic incidents targeted synagogues. There were also 92 incidents in which Jewish property was desecrated or damaged.

A rise in antisemitic incidents targeting children was also recorded.

The US State Department officially revoked the visas of the Bob Vylan band members following the Glastonbury performance. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the singer's comments as “appalling hate speech,” and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy demanded an explanation from the BBC for airing the performance.