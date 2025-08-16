The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced that a second toddler has died of measles. The child, a boy aged 1.5 years, contracted measles and was admitted to the emergency department at a Jerusalem hospital after several days of illness at home. He had not received the measles vaccine, as part of the routine immunization schedule.

At the hospital, staff worked to revive the infant, who was evacuated while undergoing CPR. However, they were unsuccessful and were forced to declare his death.

The Ministry noted that earlier this week another unvaccinated toddler died from measles complications after being connected to an ECMO machine for several weeks.

Since the outbreak began in Israel about in April, as of Thursday, August 14, 2025, a total of 526 measles cases have been diagnosed, with 209 currently active. However, the disproportionate percentage of hospitalized patients indicates a much wider outbreak than reported: as a rule, developed countries see nine hospitalizations and one death per 1,000 measles cases.

Most of the recent cases have been recorded in the Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh areas, with the majority of hospitalized patients being unvaccinated children.

As of Thursday, 19 children remain hospitalized, all under the age of six. Two are in intensive care, one of whom is still on ECMO. On Wednesday, an unvaccinated two-year-old died of measles, despite extensive efforts to save his life.

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness characterized by fever, general malaise, runny nose, and rash, and can cause severe and life-threatening complications.

The routine vaccination schedule recommended by the Health Ministry includes two doses: one at age one and another in first grade. Due to the outbreak, the Ministry has instructed that the second dose be given earlier in high-infection areas. To further protect infants in outbreak areas (Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, and Bnei Brak), an additional, early, dose is recommended for babies aged 6-12 months.

The Health Ministry urged: "If you feel unwell, avoid attending crowded events. In case of need, coordinate your arrival at a clinic or emergency room and inform the medical staff. Vaccination saves lives."

Appointments for measles vaccines can be made through the Health Ministry's hotline, *5400 or through your health fund.