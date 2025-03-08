On Saturday night, on International Women's Day, Hamas captivity survivors and families of hostages spoke at Hostages Square, demanding immediate action for those still in captivity. They warned that the window of opportunity is closing fast for the return of all 59 hostages, and emphasized that if no agreement is reached in the coming days, the remaining hostages face a death sentence, and those who have already died may never be found or brought home.

Karina Ariev, released after 477 days in captivity: "For 477 days I endured captivity under horrific conditions - in darkness, in cold, facing terrible treatment from terrorists. After 477 days, I regained what everyone here takes for granted: my freedom."

"Now I understand I have a purpose in this world - to continue fighting until all my brothers and sisters in captivity also gain their freedom. I pray I will be worthy of this role. To give up on them is to give up on all of us.

"I would like to thank President Trump for his crucial role in achieving the deal and bringing me home. However, the deal is not finished until everyone returns, and until we ensure lasting security for all of us. Bring all of them home, Mr. President."

Lishay Miran-Lavi, wife of hostage Omri Miran, said: "At the end of this month, our Alma will celebrate her second birthday. A whole lifetime that her father Omri has missed. Will we be fortunate enough to have Omri returned to us by then?"

"Today is International Women's Day, and I look at Roni and Alma, at Shay, at Yuli and Emma. I look at so many more girls and women who have been fighting for far too long for their fathers, their grandfathers, their husbands who remains in captivity."

She continued, "519 days, and I still wake up every morning to the question - when will Omri return from Gaza? What from the testimonies of those who returned isn't clear enough? What from the evidence of the bodies of the deceased isn't clear enough? They don't have time! My beloved Omri - I won't stop, we won't stop until we see Roni and Alma running toward you and saying: Dad."

Anat Angrest, mother of hostage Matan whose video from captivity was released Friday, said: "In the footage we received, Matan appears defeated and despairing. Beyond his difficult mental state, his right hand is not functioning, his eyes and mouth are asymmetrical, and his nose is broken. According to testimonies from those who returned, these injuries resulted from combat wounds, as well as interrogations and torture he endured as a soldier in captivity. Those who were with him told us he was forced to survive and deal with his injuries alone. Medical opinions state that the damage to his body is irreversible."

"President Trump, thank you. You have proven yourself to be a true friend to all the hostages' families. We will never forget what you have done. And yet, we turn to you once more, urgently requesting your help in ensuring that every action taken leads to the immediate release of all the hostages. Mr. President, please make it clear to the world: HOSTAGES NOW, THEN HAMAS."

Idit Ohel, mother of hostage Alon Ohel, said: "What does my Alon feel, night after night, month after month, season after season, for 518 days? What does he feel in the mold and dampness, chained up, wounded in his eye without treatment? What happens to him when he remains there alone?"

"When you would come home, since you were a teenager, you announced your arrival with your signature whistle. In recent weeks, we met the amazing people who were by your side in the tunnels. We embraced them and felt like we were embracing you. Among all the painful descriptions, they told us that even in the heaviest moments of despair, you continue to whistle. You whistle 'Song Without a Name' - the last melody you played before everything came to a halt. Now is the time to bring everyone back! The hostages don't have time. My Alon doesn't have time."

Ilana Gritzewsky, girlfriend of Matan Zangauker, added: "I want my boyfriend home! Being a hostage survivor means reliving the nightmares every night, knowing he is still held in hell, experiencing cruel abuse day after day, and all of us remain trapped in this unbearable reality that doesn't end."

"If we return to fighting, they will die in captivity and become casualties we may never recover. I refuse to accept this reality! I refuse to accept that my boyfriend and friends are still not home. I will not stop until all 59 hostages return - the living for rehabilitation, and those murdered for proper burial."