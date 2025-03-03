Iran is closely monitoring the strengthening ties between Israel and Azerbaijan and has expressed concern over what it sees as a growing strategic partnership.

On March 1, Iran Daily, the official mouthpiece of the Iranian presidential administration, published a front-page article titled, "Israel's Growing Footprint in Azerbaijan Raises Red Alert." The article urges Iranian security and government institutions to closely follow developments in the Caucasus region.

Iran Daily plays a key role in disseminating the government’s official position on foreign policy issues. The publication not only covers major international events, emphasizing the threats and challenges facing Iran, but also actively participates in shaping the country’s course.

According to the article, Tehran's primary concern is the deepening strategic ties between Israel, the US, and Azerbaijan, which could expand Israel's presence in the Caucasus and weaken Iran's regional influence. The newspaper cites "perspectives papers" from the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies (BESA), which were reportedly presented to the Trump administration. These reports describe Azerbaijan as a "pillar of Israel's regional security," emphasizing three decades long intelligence and energy cooperation.

The BESA report also suggests that the US may approach Azerbaijan with a proposal to participate in Gaza's reconstruction, particularly by supplying energy resources — but only if other Muslim countries join the initiative. Tehran sees this as an attempt to expand the Abraham Accords framework - the normalization agreements signed in 2020 between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and other Muslim states - and undermine Iran's influence in the Arab world.

Additionally, the article warns that Iran is particularly concerned over the potential removal of sanctions on Azerbaijan under the outdated Section 907, a legislation from 1992 that restricted direct US military aid to Azerbaijan due to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a move that could increase military aid to Baku and deepen security cooperation with Israel and the US. Iran views and fears this as an effort to increase Israeli and American influence near its northern border, shifting the regional balance of power.

Iran Daily argues that all Iranian government officials, who deal with national security and foreign policy, should examine the BESA recommendations, which the article describes as coming from "one of the most important security think tanks." The piece also calls on Iran to strengthen its alliance with Armenia as a counterbalance to Israeli and US influence in the Caucasus.

Iranian officials have signaled plans to counter what they see as an emerging regional alliance through diplomatic, military, and economic means.