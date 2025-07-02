Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared Tuesday that Tehran is actively pursuing international recognition and compensation for what it describes as acts of aggression by the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic.

In a phone conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Araghchi emphasized that Iran considers the attacks by both nations a breach of its national sovereignty and international law. He called on the international community and the United Nations to hold the US and Israel accountable.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is seriously pursuing its right to have the aggressor recognized and seek compensation in international organizations,” Araghchi stated.

The conversation between the two diplomats also addressed regional developments and bilateral ties between Tehran and Yerevan. Mirzoyan reiterated Armenia’s condemnation of the military actions and expressed hope for a continued cessation of hostilities to restore stability.

Israel initiated the offensive on June 13, targeting senior Iranian military personnel and nuclear scientists in precision strikes. Iranian media claim that more than 900 people were killed, including women and children, during the 12-day conflict. Residential homes and civilian infrastructure were also reportedly hit.

The United States entered the conflict on June 22 by bombing key nuclear facilities at Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

In an interview with CBS News broadcast this week, Araghchi said that the bombing of the Fordow nuclear facility caused "serious and heavy" damage. “No one exactly knows what has transpired in Fordow. That being said, what we know so far is that the facilities have been seriously and heavily damaged,” he said. He added that it remains uncertain whether the facilities can be restored: “We need to wait and see if they are able to be relaunched or if they will be relaunched.”