After a ceasefire was declared between Israel and Iran, Israeli officials began conducting talks with senior diplomats in Moscow regarding Russian involvement in the Iranian and Syrian arenas.

According to Kan News, Israel has adopted Russia's proposal to serve as a mediator between it and Iran. The goal is to use the Russians to bring about a diplomatic solution in Iran and Syria.

At the same time, Israel wants to form an enforcement agreement with the US regarding Iran, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's meeting with President Donald Trump next week is expected to address the issue.

Israeli officials are seeking to draft basic guidelines with the American administration, similar to understandings with Lebanon, in light of Trump's threat that the US might attack again in case of nuclear escalation.