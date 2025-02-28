The mediators warned the Israeli delegation during negotiations in Cairo on the hostage deal that if talks on the second phase do not progress, the ceasefire will not be extended, Kan 11 News reported on Friday.

As had been previously reported, Israel had requested a 42-day extension of the ceasefire without discussing an end to the fighting. Negotiations are expected to continue on Saturday, with Egypt and Qatar attempting to bridge the gaps between the sides.

A source familiar with the negotiations stated, "There is still a chance to save more hostages, but for that to happen, Israel must make decisions and choose a direction."

Earlier, the Israeli delegation returned from Cairo without reaching agreements. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold a phone discussion on Friday night on the hostage deal and the possibility of the resumption of the war.

Participants in the rare Friday night consultation will include the negotiation team that returned from Cairo, as well as Ministers Israel Katz, Gideon Sa'ar, Ron Dermer, Bezalel Smotrich, and MK Aryeh Deri.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)