US President Donald Trump spoke to reporters on Tuesday and commented on his previous ultimatum to Hamas that it must release all the hostages or “all hell would break lose” in Gaza.

Trump once again said that from here on in, it is up to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to decide on how to deal with Hamas.

“As you know, they weren't going to release any more hostages, and I said there’s going to be hell to pay. And then they agreed that they were going to release the hostages that they had agreed to release, plus an extra one,” said Trump, who added, “And so you could say that was a big difference. But I said that from that point, it's up to Bibi Netanyahu and Israel.”

“The rest is really up to him. I may have done it differently than him. It's not my decision, it's his decision. But they did release all of those hostages,” continued Trump.

Last Sunday, Trump commented on the ultimatum he gave to Hamas and said that ultimately it is up to Israel what to do next, in consultation with him.

“I told Bibi, you do whatever you want because, you know, my statement was they've got to come back,” Trump told reporters. “Now, the reason I made that statement was because [Hamas] said they weren't going to deliver, they were not going to deliver the people that they said they were going to deliver, that they agreed to deliver…When I made the statement, they delivered everybody plus an American.”

As for the next step, Trump said, “That will be up to Israel, in consultation with me.”