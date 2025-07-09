נתניהו מעניק לטראמפ את המזוזה איתי בית-און/ לע״מ

Ahead of their first meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented US President Donald Trump with a unique and symbolic gift: a mezuzah shaped like an American B-2 bomber.

The gesture referenced the bomber used in the recent US strike on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility and underscored the close military and strategic cooperation between Israel and the United States.

On June 22, the United States launched coordinated strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The attack involved B-2 stealth bombers and Tomahawk missiles fired from American submarines.

At Fordow, GBU-57 bunker-busting bombs were used to target and disable the deeply buried uranium enrichment infrastructure.