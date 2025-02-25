Dvir, brother of hostage Bar Kupershtein, met with Knesset members on Tuesday to promote the release of the remaining hostages.



"I am doing everything I can to bring the hostages, to bring my brother, back home. He has been there for 508 days. It's inconceivable. I have also been on missions abroad, almost all over the world. We ask Israel, the government, to bring the hostages home as soon as possible," Kupershtein said.



When asked about his brother's condition, Dvir replied, "As far as I know, he is alive. Other than that, I have nothing else to add."



The release of the hostages in recent weeks, he says, gives him hope, "I'm happy that many hostages have come home. It gives me hope that Bar will also return. I didn’t feel this before, that it can really happen, that I will still be able to see him and hug him."

When asked if he feels that the government has been more active lately, he replied: “Based on what I see and what I know, this is true, we feel it. But we still need to do more and put more pressure."



Kupershtein spoke of his brother's heroism on the day of the massacre: "Instead of running away from the festival, Bar helped the others. He took his Ranger and evacuated the injured four times. He took them to the village of Patish. But no one saved him. Now I expect Israel to come and save my brother and all the other hostages from this hell.



In conclusion, Dvir expressed his hope to see his brother soon: "A little more effort and we will see my brother back home. With God's help, everyone is praying and making every effort to bring him back."