Following reports this evening (Tuesday) that the United States and Israel are considering a framework for a comprehensive hostage release deal, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters stated: "There is no moral or operational justification for partial, 'selective' deals. For months, this failed approach has endangered the hostages and delayed the only solution that can end this nightmare: one comprehensive agreement to bring every hostage home."

"The families of the hostages are sending strength and full support to President Trump and Ambassador Witkoff: Within days, you can make history again - secure a comprehensive deal that ends the fighting and brings all 50 hostages home, the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial," the statement continued.

The forum warned that "time is running out for the hostages."

"This must end with a single, comprehensive agreement that leaves no one behind and brings this war to a close. The entire world is waiting for this news," the statement concluded.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff met this afternoon with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The White House announced that tomorrow, Witkoff and US Ambassador to Israel will visit Gaza together to see the situation on the ground and formulate a new solution to deliver humanitarian aid into the Strip.

Earlier today, President Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: "The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!"

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee commended the President, stating that he "nails it," adding, "In 'Southern-speak,' he tells how the cow eats the cabbage! Thanks Mr President!"