An IDF spokesman on Monday afternoon confirmed that a rocket was launched towards Israel from Rafah, in southern Gaza.

" A short while ago, a projectile launch that fell inside the Gaza Strip was identified. The details are under review," the IDF confirmed.

An Arab source claimed: "The launch was accidental."

Earlier this month, a rocket fired towards Israel fell short of Israeli territory and landed inside Gaza.

At the same time, a 14-year-old boy was reportedly killed in what has been described as a rocket explosion in central Gaza.