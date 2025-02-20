The Hostages and Missing Families Forum held a special memorial ceremony this evening (Thursday) in honor of Shiri Bibas, her young sons, Ariel and Kfir, and Oded Lifshitz, whose bodies were returned to Israel today, more than 500 days after they were kidnapped during the October 7 massacre.

The ceremony will open with the song "Rikmah Enoshit Ahat" (One Human Tissue) by Omer Adam, followed by a speech from Rabbi Elchanan Danino, the father of the late Ori Danino, whose body was recovered from a tunnel underneath Gaza. Later, Ivri Lider will sing "Geshem Acharon" (Last Rain). followed by a speech from Ruthie and Zvika Greenglick, the parents of Captain Shaul Greenglick, an IDF soldier who fell in battle in Gaza.

The organizers of the ceremony called on the public to come to the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, "Let's carry the pain and memory together and say in a clear voice: Time is running out for the hostages who were left behind! They must be returned immediately - the living for rehabilitation, and the dead for a proper burial."