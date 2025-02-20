Egypt has urged the global community to support a plan for rebuilding Gaza without forcing its residents to leave, emphasizing the importance of maintaining their presence in the region, Reuters reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Madrid alongside Spain's prime minister, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stated, “We stressed the importance of the international community adopting a plan to reconstruct the Gaza strip without displacing Palestinians -- I repeat, without displacing Palestinians from their lands."

His remarks come in response to a proposal by US President Donald Trump, which has drawn criticism from Arab nations. Trump's plan suggests redeveloping Gaza while relocating its residents to Jordan and Egypt.

Both Egypt and Jordan, along with other Arab nations, have rejected Trump's plan, vowing to work on an alternative.

Sisi’s comments came a day before he is expected to meet in Riyadh with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, and Qatar to discuss an alternative to Trump’s plan.

On Tuesday, the Egyptian state-run Al-Ahram newspaper provided some details on the Egyptian plan to reconstruct the Gaza Strip without relocating its residents to other countries.

The report said that the plan will temporarily relocate Gazans to “secure areas” in the strip while Egyptian and other foreign construction firms rebuild Gaza.

The Associated Press cited two Egyptian officials who noted that the plan envisions the creation of a "Palestinian administration," unaligned with Hamas or the Palestinian Authority, to run the Strip and oversee reconstruction efforts.

The new administration would include a police force mostly consisting of former Palestinian Authority policemen who remained in Gaza after Hamas took over the Strip in 2007, with reinforcement from Egyptian- and Western-trained forces.