Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday responded publicly for the first time to the proposal by US President Donald Trump that Gazans should relocate to countries such as Egypt and Jordan, Reuters reported.

Sisi stated that Egypt will not take part in the displacement of Palestinian Arabs, an action he described as an "act of injustice" that could endanger Egyptian security.

During a joint press conference with visiting Kenyan President William Ruto, Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to working alongside Trump to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians through a two-state solution.

"Regarding what is being said about the displacement of Palestinians, it can never be tolerated or allowed because of its impact on Egyptian national security," Sisi stated, according to Reuters.

"The deportation or displacement of the Palestinian people is an injustice in which we cannot participate," he added.

Trump first brought up the idea of relocating Gazans this past weekend, telling reporters he had discussed the idea with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

“I’d like him to take people. I’d like Egypt to take people,” said Trump of the Jordanian King, “You’re talking about, probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, ‘You know it’s, over.’”

The President added he considered the potential relocation of Palestinian Arabs from Gaza as something that “could be temporary or long term,” noting the historical context of conflicts in the region over centuries.

On Monday, Trump doubled down on the idea, telling reporters he had brought it up in a conversation with Sisi.

“I’d like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption, revolution … when you look at the Gaza Strip it’s been hell for so many years,” said Trump.

"I wish [Sisi] would take some [Gazans]. We helped them a lot, and I'm sure he'd help us. He's a friend of mine. He's in a very rough part of the world, to be honest. As they say, It's a rough neighborhood. But I think he would do it, and I think the King of Jordan would do it too," continued Trump.