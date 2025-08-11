A UN official warned on Sunday that Israel's plans to control Gaza City could lead to a "calamity" with far-reaching consequences, a move which has sparked global condemnation, AFP reported.

In a rare emergency meeting, the United Nations Security Council discussed Israel's strategy, which was approved by the Security Cabinet early Friday morning. The plan was met with concern from the international community, particularly regarding its humanitarian impact.

Miroslav Jenca, UN Assistant Secretary-General, expressed grave concerns, stating, "If these plans are implemented, they will likely trigger another calamity in Gaza, reverberating across the region and causing further forced displacement, killings, and destruction."

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian Authority representative at the UN, condemned Israel's Gaza City plan as "illegal and immoral," adding that over two million Gazans are enduring "unbearable agony." He also called for foreign journalists to be allowed to report from Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a press conference with foreign media on Sunday, defended the decision, stressing that Israel aimed to bring the war to a swift conclusion without occupying Gaza.

"We want to bring the war to an end," Netanyahu said, emphasizing the need for a "fairly short timetable."