Emily Damari, who was released from Hamas captivity, went to the Western Wall and prayed for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Alongside a picture of her praying at the wall, Damari wrote: "At the holiest place for us, the Jewish people, I went to pray for Gali, Ziv, and all the other hostages who have been in Hamas captivity for 500 days and need to be released as soon as possible."

She also placed a note between the stones of the wall, writing: "With the help of God, all the hostages of Israel in Hamas captivity will return in the next few days."

She added a request for her friends, Gali and Ziv Berman, both among the remaining hostages: "May God grant Gali son of Talia and Ziv son of Talia complete healing and strength to endure and strong faith. Soon they will be with us together."

Gali and Ziv Berman were captured from Kibbutz Kfar Azza, and last week their aunt said they received a sign of life from them.

"We feel relief and fear. We have received a sign of life since the beginning of the deal. The two are not held together, but they are alive and they are in life-threatening condition."

"Their condition after the abduction was reasonable. I don't need videos and testimonies. I was in their rooms after the abduction and I don't need more than that to know what danger they are in," she added.