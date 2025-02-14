Are your investments suffering from information overload? If financial headlines make you feel like you’re riding a rollercoaster blindfolded, you’re not alone.

This episode dives into the sneaky biases that derail your decisions—like recency bias and emotional investing—and shows you how to fight back.

From crafting a solid investment plan to tuning out the noise, you’ll learn how to cut through confusion and stay laser-focused on your goals. Ready to stop reacting and start thriving with your investments? Let’s go!

Key Takeaways: