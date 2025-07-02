Cross-border investing isn't just about numbers. It’s about not letting one stock or one blind spot derail your financial future. If you’re living in Israel with US brokerage or IRA accounts, chances are you’re juggling more risk than you realize.

This episode digs into the hidden traps like overconfidence, lopsided portfolios, and hoping the market saves the day, and offers real-world solutions to get your plan back on track.

It’s time to stop crossing your fingers and start building a strategy that actually works. Learn how to level up your savings game, spot risk before it snowballs, and make sure your investments can handle whatever the market throws your way.

Key Takeaways: