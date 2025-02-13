Haredi families have found a method for yeshiva students to obtain eligibility for daycare subsidies despite Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara ordering that subsidies be ended for individuals eligible for conscription.

The Agudat Yisrael party has been guiding the students on how to qualify for a subsidy by registering a small business.

"In the first six months of the business, eligibility is granted even without a minimum income," explained the guideline. The recording further stated: "If you are unsure which business to start, it’s simple. You can open a business offering prayer services in memory of fallen soldiers. Submit the receipt to the yeshiva administrator for payment."

This proposal comes against the backdrop of the decision to stop subsidies for anyone under the age of 27.

Elderly hardi individuals, born before July 16, 1997, and exempt from military service, will continue to be eligible for the benefit.

Knesset Member Sheli Tal Miron from Yesh Atid criticized Agudat Yisrael stating that "a political party in the Israeli government is teaching others to break the law."