The IDF confirmed in an internal document that drafting tens of thousands of haredim is 'neither possible nor practical.' It was also noted that filtering is required to enable the conscription of new enlistees according to prioritization.

According to Kan, the army explained that in the absence of a conscription law and legal protection, working haredi youth might receive precedence in the army’s prioritization for conscription.

Meanwhile, this week a large meeting was held, chaired by the Attorney General, discussing the interpretation of the Supreme Court ruling that mandates the conscription of haredi yeshiva students.

Several opinions were presented at the meeting, and eventually, the Attorney General formulated a mediating opinion between the two sides.

The IDF wanted to draft the haredim through consent, marketing, and public engagement, aiming to reach 4,800 recruits this year as committed to the Supreme Court.

Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon and the head of Supreme Court petitions in the State Attorney's Office believed that the IDF's stance contradicts the court ruling, as it is not equitable considering the raising of the exemption age and the extension of mandatory service for other sectors.

Baharav-Miara decided that the August draft cycle will be the test for haredi conscription. In her view, it is possible to allow the conscription of Hharedim in the next cycle through marketing and explanations, in line with the IDF’s stance. However, if the IDF does not meet the proportional part of the annual target, it will be required to issue forced conscription orders to young haredim in the next draft cycle.