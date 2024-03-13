A solid majority of 81% of the Jewish population believes that the current situation of exempting haredim from military service must be changed, with 45% supporting coercive measures and 36% preferring methods of persuasion.

Only a negligible minority (8%) considers the existing arrangement as desirable. Support for haredi recruitment crosses political camps, according to a Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) survey.

The survey also shows that 68% of Jews and 29% of Arabs support the recruitment of Arabs into the IDF or national service. A majority of those (40%) believe it should be done "by means of persuasion" and 28% support coercion.

About 33% of Arab citizens support their own recruitment into military or national service, despite traditional opposition among their leaders to such a step.

A full two-thirds (66%) of Jews believe that the existing exemption for religious women from IDF service or national service should be abolished. About 33% of all Jews regard the exemption for religious women as an expression of the respect they deserve for their religious faith.

The survey shows a drop in Israelis' level of optimism in the country's future. In just four months, the rate of optimists among Jews dropped from 74% in November to 56% in March. The decline is evident in all political camps. Among Arabs, a consistent majority of 57% remains pessimistic.

Despite Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef’s statement that, "If the haredim are forced to go to the army, we will all leave the country. We'll buy tickets... There is no such thing," 74% - nearly three-quarters - of the haredim say that even if they were given the opportunity to leave Israel, they would not do so.

Disturbingly, however, about 25% of all Israelis – 27% of Arabs and 23% of Jews – would choose to leave Israel if they had the practical option to do so. Among young secular Jews, this rate rises to 33%.

According to Dr. Shuki Friedman, Vice President of JPPI, "The war has highlighted the need for all segments of Israeli society to bear the shared burden of security. An overwhelming majority of Israelis believe that the social contract in this context should be reestablished and that the haredim should also be recruited. One can believe and hope that a broader partnership will influence social cohesion and Israelis' optimism about the future of their country."