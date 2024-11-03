Hours after threatening Israel and the US in a video, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday threatened Israel once again, this time on X.

In a post to his Hebrew-language account, which was suspended early last week and has since been reinstated, Khamenei wrote, “The US and the Zionist regime will receive a crushing response to what they are doing against Iran and the resistance front.”

The threats from Khamenei came hours after he released a video in which he threatens Israel and the US with a "crushing response," as he put it.

Khamenei’s threats come amid reports that he has instructed the Supreme National Security Council to prepare for an attack on Israel.

According to a report in The New York Times this past Thursday, Khamenei decided to attack after he reviewed a detailed report from senior military commanders on the extent of damage to Iran’s missile production capabilities and air defense systems around Tehran, critical energy infrastructure, and a main port in the south.

On Wednesday, a high-ranking source told CNN that Iran will attack Israel again soon, likely before the US presidential election next Tuesday.

According to the source, Iran's retaliation for Israel's air strikes on its military targets last week will be significant.

An Israeli military source told CNN on Thursday that Israel is at a “high level of readiness” for a response from Iran.

The source added, however, that they are “still assessing the decision-making process in Iran” to determine if and when a retaliation will take place.