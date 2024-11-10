The popular X account @Israel, which has 1.7 million followers and is operated by the Foreign Ministry, on Sunday evening published posts with thousands of emojis of a missile.

Explaining the reasoning for the posts, the operators of the account wrote, “More than 14,900 rockets. Every single rocket emoji in this thread represents one rocket fired by Hezbollah at Israeli civilians since October 7, 2023.”

“It will take you a long time to scroll,” they noted.

A subsequent post read, “Keep scrolling. Every emoji in this thread represents a Hezbollah rocket fired at Israeli civilians. Every rocket has an address and is meant to kill. What would you do if that address was yours?”