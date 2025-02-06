The command-level inquiry into the detonation of a rocket in the Combat Engineering Corp training base a month and a half ago has concluded. Ten soldiers were injured at different extents due to the explosion.

The inquiry found severe shortcomings, including failure to comply with safety protocols when using weapons and deviations from the commanders' instructions. The preliminary investigation found that during instruction in the base, which was meant to familiarize the soldiers with "the enemies' munitions," an RPG rocket was fired from inside the classroom and exploded outside.

In light of the findings, it was decided to immediately suspend the entire chain of command in the base until the rank of lieutenant colonel, for a week, until the comprehensive investigation and the determination of additional safety failures concluded. In addition, the commander of the Israeli Ground Forces ordered the immediate implementation of the lessons learned in all Ground Forces training bases.

According to the decisions authorized by IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, command-level measures were taken against several position commanders:

The promotion of the commander of the Combat Engineering School—an officer at the rank of colonel—will be suspended for two years, and he will receive an official reprimand. The promotion of the commander of the Combat Engineer Corps training base—an officer at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel—will also be suspended for two years, and he will receive an official reprimand.

The commander of the basic training track - an officer at the rank of major- will receive an official reprimand. The commander of the advanced training - an officer at the rank of major will receive an official reprimand. In addition, a process to dismiss those directly involved in the incident has begun.

At the same time as the command-level inquiry, the Military Police Investigations Unit has opened an investigation into the incident, at the end of which, the findings will be sent to the Military Prosecutor General.